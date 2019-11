Baba Is You is a puzzle game where the rules you have to follow are present as physical objects in the game world. By manipulating the rules, you can change how the game works, repurpose things you find in the levels and cause surprising interactions!

Steam ~ itch.io ~ Humble Store ~ Nintendo eShop

Soundtrack





Follow the devlog on Twitter.



See the press kit.



Visit the blog.





This game was made using Multimedia Fusion 2 by Clickteam.